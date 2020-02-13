Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Community Financial Services Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.0% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,404,000 after purchasing an additional 97,232 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $316.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $209.26 and a twelve month high of $316.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,553 shares of company stock worth $2,260,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

