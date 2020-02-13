Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Covetrus alerts:

NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.27. 4,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,473. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,795,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.