Cowen Cuts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $58.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.62.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $60.82 on Thursday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,405,000 after buying an additional 570,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 225.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after buying an additional 1,193,671 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,899,000 after buying an additional 70,127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,592,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 604,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.