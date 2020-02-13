Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cowen had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter.

COWN traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. 880,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $517.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

