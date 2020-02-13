Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $67,953.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,509,411 shares in the company, valued at $667,641,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 409,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $10,150,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,690,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,119,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

