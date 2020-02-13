Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Holdings Raised by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 515.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,793,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,076,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 82,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 139,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,657,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of CBRL opened at $161.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.50 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.01 and a 200 day moving average of $160.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

