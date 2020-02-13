Craig A. Wheeler Sells 4,890 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $156,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,846.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $31.54 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

