Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

LSI opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.