Creative Planning Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.17% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PIRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of PIRS opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $211.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.