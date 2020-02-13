Creative Planning Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 95,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

