Creative Planning Takes $356,000 Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of SDOG opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

