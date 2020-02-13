CREDIT Price Tops $0.0000 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $198,279.00 and $85,153.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.