Credit Suisse Group Cuts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $110.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $91.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,936,000 after buying an additional 76,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,101,000 after buying an additional 136,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,868,000 after buying an additional 93,390 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.