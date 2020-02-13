Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Trading Down 0.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.16, approximately 11,264 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 29,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

