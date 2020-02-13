Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Insider Sells £79,520 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £79,520 ($104,604.05).

Crest Nicholson stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 511 ($6.72). 625,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 508.27 ($6.69). The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 456.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 398.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRST. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 439.82 ($5.79).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

