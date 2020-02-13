Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAPL. ValuEngine downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $658.19 million, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.22. Crossamerica Partners has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,909.09%.

In other Crossamerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,486,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,308.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Crossamerica Partners by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

