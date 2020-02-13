Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

Crossamerica Partners stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.28. 499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,201. The stock has a market cap of $652.04 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. Crossamerica Partners has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,909.09%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 7,486,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.