Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 329,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44,857 shares during the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. 125,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.59.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

