Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 51,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,104. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.41. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $357,886.54. Insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

