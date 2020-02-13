Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 337 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $55.77. 2,443,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

