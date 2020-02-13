Cryptonite (XCN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Cryptonite has a market cap of $73,705.00 and $7.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,368.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.48 or 0.02591808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.75 or 0.04546797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00797641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00900253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00117365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009793 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00703004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.