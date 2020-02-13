Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

