Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $205.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,563,700 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,972,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,623,698 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,943. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

