Csenge Advisory Group Has $237,000 Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Middlesex Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

