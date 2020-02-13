Csenge Advisory Group Has $291,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after acquiring an additional 260,050 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 235,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.