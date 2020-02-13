Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.23 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

