Csenge Advisory Group Takes $207,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL opened at $170.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.80. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $124.01 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.15.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

