Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after buying an additional 714,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $72,449,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $63,720,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $45,211,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $9,096,893. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $222.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

