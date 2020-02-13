CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s (CRT.UN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$16.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of CRT.UN traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.67. 311,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.20. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.75 and a one year high of C$16.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

