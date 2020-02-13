Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 987,736 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $60,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87,709 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,902,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.28. 96,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,943. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

