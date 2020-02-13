Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $22.21 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,749 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $22,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,199. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

