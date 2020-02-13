Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $28.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.77. 8,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,976. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $170.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22.

