Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $46.53 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Nomura boosted their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,516.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,571. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,529.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,040.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,428.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,294.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

