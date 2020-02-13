CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. CVS Health updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.04-7.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.04-7.17 EPS.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.75. 13,485,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,091,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

