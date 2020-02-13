CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.04-7.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.15. CVS Health also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.04-7.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.75. 13,485,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,091,313. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

