Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Down 29.7% in January

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,701,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 15,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 358,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after buying an additional 72,630 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 394,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $19.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,758. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.