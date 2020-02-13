D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Update

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 9,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.60. 2,463,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 over the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

