DAGCO Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.28.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

