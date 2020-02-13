Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.61 ($57.69).

Daimler stock traded down €0.75 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €43.25 ($50.28). 4,206,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.34.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

