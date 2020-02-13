Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Comerica Bank raised its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $163.15 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

