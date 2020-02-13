Datasea (OTCMKTS:DTSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Datasea Inc (OTCMKTS:DTSS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,635,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,539% from the previous session’s volume of 343,897 shares.The stock last traded at $3.20 and had previously closed at $2.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Datasea (OTCMKTS:DTSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of information technology (IT) systems and network security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Xin Platform, an online platform that identifies potential customers, and markets products and services to targeted groups based on the data it collects through security systems; Safe Campus security system, which provides a campus information platform, which is accessible online or through a smartphone application for teachers, students, and their family to enhance the communications between them; and Smart Elevator, a security and management system for elevators.

