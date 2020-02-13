Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,801 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.54. 212,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

