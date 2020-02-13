Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,836. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $95.07 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

