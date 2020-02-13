DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 316,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,464. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.70%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

