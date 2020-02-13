DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Up 33.3%

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 11,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 10,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $532,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

