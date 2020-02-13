DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 365,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STL opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STL shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

