Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to report sales of $102.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.73 million to $107.00 million. Denny’s posted sales of $151.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $422.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.67 million to $437.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $424.06 million, with estimates ranging from $408.36 million to $437.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Denny’s by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 963,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. Denny’s has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.08.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

