Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 22 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 22.55.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

