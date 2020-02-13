Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. 29,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,617. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $669.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.