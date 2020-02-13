DigitalBits Price Hits $0.0283 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and $120,325.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.01288340 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017190 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000910 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,227,560 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

